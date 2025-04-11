As Ogun Prepares To Host Historic, First-of-its-kind National Sports Festival…





IN just a matter of days, all roads will lead to the Gateway State for the 26th edition of the iconic National Sports Festival (NSF). The festival, a celebration of Nigeria’s rich sports and cultural heritage, is billed to feature athletes competing in 33 sporting events, and is bound to be Nigeria’s best so far given the huge investments that the Ogun State Government has made into it. A visit to the facilities, state-of-the-art in every sense, will confirm the readiness of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration to give Nigerians a fiesta to remember, a tournament like no other, and a moment of magic. The 22nd NSF is set to kick off, and excitement is in the air in the Gateway State. Speaking during an assessment of the work done on the facilities being prepared for the festival, including the stadium, the Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts, and the handball court behind the main bowl, as well as the Alake Sports Centre, all in Abeokuta, last week, Governor Abiodun hinted…





Source: Leadership Newspaper