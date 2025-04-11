Group Demands Akpabio’s Resignation Over Sexual Harassment Allegations





A civil advocacy group, The Action Collective, has called for the immediate resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio following renewed allegations of sexual harassment that the group said were damaging both the credibility of the National Assembly and Nigeria’s international reputation.

In a strongly worded statement released on Thursday and signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Teddy Onyejuwe, the group insisted that Akpabio’s continued leadership of the Senate “sends the wrong message about Nigeria’s commitment to accountability and the fight against gender-based violence.”

The call came on the heels of recent allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which have reignited public scrutiny of Akpabio’s alleged history of inappropriate conduct.

“The character of Senator Akpabio has long been in question. As far back as 2020, Joy Nunieh, the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), publicly alleged that…





