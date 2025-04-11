Gunmen Kidnap US Missionary At During Sermon In South Africa





Gunmen in South Africa have abducted a United States missionary, Pastor Josh Sullivan from his church while delivering a sermon.

Police and a colleague of the abducted cleric said on Friday that Sullivan was abducted on Thursday at the

Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell outside the coastal city of Gqeberha in what appeared to be a kidnapping for ransom.

A statement by the police said, “It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church.

“They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

Reverend Jeremy Hall, a pastor also based in the southeastern city, told AFP that the abduction was probably “financially related”.

Hall said Sullivan was holding a prayer meeting with about 30 people, including his wife and six children when four kidnappers entered the church.

“They knew him by name,” he said.

The source added that the gunmen took the cleric at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper