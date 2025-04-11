JUST-IN: Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Business Centre In Lagos





Many people were reportedly injured on Friday night when an explosion occurred at a camera shop located in Kodesoh Street in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Witnesses, who spoke with our correspondent claimed that the incident occurred when a shop attendant tried to open a suspicious parcel delivered to the store.

Emergency services, including Police from Area G Station, EOD-CBRN Base 23 Ikeja, and personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the aftermath of the explosion and secure the area.

An eyewitness, Lucky Okoro, while describing the moments leading to the blast, said: “Around after six o’clock in the evening, I was about to step into the shop when the explosion happened. I only put my leg on the pavement leading to the shop, and the blast pushed me away. I couldn’t wait for anything; I just had to run for safety. But we saw that fire caught a lady and a man inside the shop.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper