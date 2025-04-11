Lagos Shuts 13 Markets Over Environmental Law Violations





Lagos State government has sealed off 14 markets and commercial facilities located along the Ketu and Ikorodu Road axis for flouting the state’s waste management laws.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Lagos said the action followed series of unheeded warnings and sustained pattern of environmental abuse by market operators and traders in the affected areas.

Wahab, reiterated the state’s unwavering stance on its zero tolerance for waste campaign, warning that any market or commercial outlet that fails to meet prescribed standards of cleanliness and proper waste disposal would be shut down indefinitely.

He said, “The zero tolerance for waste initiative is still fully in force. We are not going back on it. The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper