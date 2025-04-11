LASTMA Inducts Lagos Traffic Radio Boss As Special Mayor





The General Manager of Lagos Traffic Radio, Tayo Akanle, has been inducted as a special traffic mayor of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), making him the first head of a government agency to be inducted into the corp.

LASTMA’s general manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the induction recognises the ongoing contributions of Akanle and Lagos Traffic Radio to transportation advocacy and road safety.

Bakare-Oki, who was represented by the Director of Advocacy and Special Traffic Mayor Department in LASTMA, Jimi Awoyemi, emphasised the importance of collaborations from key stakeholders, including Permanent Secretaries, heads of government agencies and parastatals, well-meaning individuals, in assisting government to ensure effective traffic management and control and serve as eyes and ears of government across the state, providing real-time updates on officers’ conduct, road users and traffic situations.

Source: Leadership Newspaper