Police Arrest Father For Raping, Impregnating Daughter In Bauchi





Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old Umar Alh. Sule, a resident of Kurmin Ado village in Kariya Ward, Ganjuwa local government area of the state for repeatedly having sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter.

Sule was 0n April 3, 2025, reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police headquarters by one Abdullahi Baban of repeatedly raping his unnamed daughter resulting in a three-month pregnancy.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Wakil in a statement of Friday said a team of seasoned detectives was immediately assigned to discreetly investigate the case and arrest the suspect.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime, admitting to sexually abusing his daughter several times, which led to her pregnancy.

Wakil further stated that a medical report obtained from a certified practitioner confirmed that the girl is three months pregnant.

He added that the victim, during questioning, corroborated her father’s confession,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper