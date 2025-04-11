Professional Counselling: Experts Urge Nigerians To Seek Guidance





Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all Nigerians have been advised to engage professional counsellors for effective guidance in their daily lives.

This call was made by the National President of the Counselling Association of Nigeria (CASSON) and President of the Counselling Practitioners Council, Professor Malami Umar Tambawal, shortly after the council’s inauguration in Abuja.

Tambawal explained the significant role that counsellors play in Nigerian society, stressing their influence on individuals, families, and communities.

He emphasises the council’s dedication to professional development, mental health advocacy, and community engagement to improve access to counselling services.

“The primary aims of the council are to assess, educate, and then license counsellors in the country. The Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria is committed to advancing the study, training, and practice of the counselling profession in Nigeria.

“We will work tirelessly to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper