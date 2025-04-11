Reps Raise Concerns Over FCT Area Council Road Projects’ Designs





The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has raised serious concerns over the engineering designs of some road intervention projects by the FCT Administration.

The Committee, led by Hon. Frederick Agbedi, expressed the concerns Thursday during its oversight visit to the 15-kilometre A2-Pai road and the 11-kilometre Yangoji-Sukuku road, all in the Kwali Area Council of the territory.

The projects are being executed by the Satellite Towns Development Department of the FCTA under the emergency development interventions in the Area Councils.

Resident Engineer of the Department, Engr Ibrahim Kangiwa, informed the committee that the design of the A2-Pai road was jointly done by the department’s experts and those of the contractor, ZEBERCED Construction Limited.

He further explained that the agreement was for a one-year maintenance, after which the Area Councils will take over.

Kangiwa also said the project, estimated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper