Security Agents Kill 5 Suspected Bandits, Arrest 3 Informants In Katsina





The Katsina State Police Command in partnership with the military, Department of State Services (DSS), Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and local vigilantes have killed five suspected bandits and arrested three suspected informants during coordinated security operations.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, in a press statement disclosed that the operations took place on April 10, 2025 in Dandume and Danmusa local government areas of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, DSP Aliyu said the Divisional Police Officer of Dandume led a joint team at about 4:15 a.m. to Dutsen Wori Village, a route frequently used by bandits.

He said the team successfully ambushed the suspects, resulting in the neutralisation of five armed bandits and the recovery of seven operational motorcycles, four Honda cars and three Boxer models believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Later that same morning at around 7 a.m., another operation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper