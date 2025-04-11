Semi-Automated Offsides Tech Ready For Deployment In Premier League Games





After trials, delays, praise and some criticism, semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced in the Premier League this weekend.

With several high-profile lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) decisions in recent weeks, it is hoped that the new technology will start to reduce the delays and some debates.

Clubs voted for the technology last April, but its rollout had been pushed back from the autumn for more trials.

It is designed to make the judgement of tight offside calls easier for officials by making key parts of the review process automatic.

The Premier League said the artificial intelligence system “enhances the speed, efficiency and consistency of offside decision-making.”

It is not used for other VAR involvements such as penalties, goal reviews for handballs or other fouls, red cards or mistaken identity.

The first Premier League game in which the technology will be deployed is Manchester City’s home match with Crystal Palace on Saturday.





Source: Leadership Newspaper