CP Orders Investigation As Man Commits Suicide In Adamawa





The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of a middle age man that reportedly committed suicide in the state.

CP Morris directed the urgent investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the suicide for appropriate legal action.

The spokesman of the police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje told LEADERSHIP when contacted for details about the death of the unnamed man that investigation was ongoing.

Nguroje said police personnel have evacuated the corpse from the tree where the man hanged himself.

The deceased was seen dangling on a tree with rope tied around his neck, suggesting a suicide scene.

“The police have arrived the scene of the suicide and removed the corpse from the tree top.

“Details would be made available as soon as police concludes the investigation,” he added.

Source: Leadership Newspaper