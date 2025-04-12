Dan Bello And The Implications Of His Diatribe On Islamic Preachers





I had never paid much attention to Dan Bello or his activities on social media – until he launched his so-called exposé against our renowned Islamic preacher and leader of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau.

Sheikh Bala Lau is not only a respected religious leader but also a businessman. Long before he began his preaching journey, those who knew him could attest to his success in business. He built his fortune independently, well before stepping into the limelight as a preacher.

Given this background, Dan Bello’s accusations against Sheikh Bala Lau are hardly surprising to discerning minds. What is truly shocking, however, is that Bello – who claims to be a Muslim – would choose to target such a revered Islamic figure in such a public and disparaging manner. Sheikh Bala Lau, like all humans, is not without faults. But matters concerning his personal life and actions are ultimately between him and Almighty Allah.

The level of disrespect…





Source: Leadership Newspaper