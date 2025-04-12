Father, 2 Children Killed In Fresh Violence In Plateau





A father and his two sons were killed in a renewed violence as bandits attacked Zogu Community of Miango in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The latest killings is coming less than one week after a similar attack in Bokkos villages which claimed over 60 lives.

Against this background, the Middle Belt ethnic nationalities and coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the government and security agencies to end the spate of killings across Plateau state.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) (IDA), Sam Jugo, said in a statement that the victim, a 56-year-old Weyi Gebeh, and his two sons, Zhu Weyi, 25; and Henry Weyi, 16, were killed when the bandits invaded the community early Friday morning.

The statement said, “This recent event brings to 9 deaths recorded this week alone. IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigwe land and calls on the security agencies to do whatever that’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper