Kizz Daniel Drops New Single ‘Police’ With Angelique Kidjo, Johnny Drille





Afrobeats superstar , Kizz Daniel, has kicked off the rollout for his next album with the release of his latest single, “Police,” featuring six-time Grammy-winning icon Angelique Kidjo and Nigerian singer-songwriter , Johnny Drille.

This collaboration signals the beginning of a bold new chapter for Kizz Daniel, setting the tone for what promises to be a standout body of work. Police delivers upbeat, feel-good energy, built on infectious melodies, fluid rhythms, and masterful storytelling.

The track is powered by a top-tier production trio: Ghana’s MOG Beatz (renowned for work with Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, and King Promise), Nigeria’s Blaise Beatz (with credits for Chris Brown, Davido, and Simi), and Johnny Drille, who also lends his distinctive vocals to the song.

Together, they craft a unique fusion of Afrobeat, soul, and global sounds, resulting in a fresh, catchy, and emotionally resonant piece. With its bouncy rhythm and clever lyrics, Police emerges as a universal feel-good…





Source: Leadership Newspaper