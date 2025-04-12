Nigeria, FAO Hold Workshop On Malnourishment, Food Security





Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has hosted a nutrition-based agriculture technical workshop to address malnourishment and food insecurity in Nigeria.

Themed ‘Nourishing Nigeria’ the programme aimed at deploying nutrition lens in agriculture in a manner that integrates multiple micronutrient foods intake to address household dietary needs.

Speaking at the launch, the permanent secretary, FMAFS, Marcus O. Ogunbiyi, said Nigeria faces dual threats of malnutrition and undernutrition with significant public health implications.

Ogunbiyi who was represented by the ministry’s director of agricultural land & climate change management, Olanipekun Oshadiya, said Nourishing Nigeria would achieve key outputs of reviewing the agricultural sector, food security and nutrition strategy, ensuring alignment with current national and international standards, establishment of Junior Farmer Field and business…





Source: Leadership Newspaper