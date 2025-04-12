Nigerians Shouldn’t See Religion As Barrier To Human Relations, Dev’t — Alaafin





The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade has charged Nigerians not to perceive religious diversity as a barrier to human relations and development, but rather as a tool and resource for national development.

Alaafin Owoade also advised faithful of different religions to realise that religious tolerance and harmony were both legally sanctioned and socially inevitable, as the world could never be composed of one religion or culture.

Director of Media and Publicity to the monarch, Bode Durojaiye, in a statement on Saturday, said the Alaafin stated this on Friday while speaking at the Special Juma’at and thanksgiving service as part of the activities for the coronation ceremony held at the Oyo Central Mosque in Oyo.

Oba Owoade noted that there was no alternative to inter-faith dialogue, as there could never be a universal religion or an exclusive society for adherents of a particular religion.

He noted that every religious group has the right to uninhibited practices of their faith,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper