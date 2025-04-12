Nigeria’s Gas Reserves Rises To 210.5trn Cubic Feet, To Last 93 Years – NUPRC





Nigeria’s crude oil and gas reserves have hit a record high of 37.24 billion barrels and 210.5 trillion cubic feet, according to the chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe.

The development comes amidst efforts by the commission to raise reserves as encapsulated in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Disclosing this on Friday, Komolafe said, “The Commission, in keeping with its mandate as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA), is committed to driving the efficiency and effectiveness of the upstream oil & gas sector, enhancing the growth of oil and gas reserves and ensuring sustainable increase in oil & gas production for shared prosperity as articulated in the Regulatory Action Plan for 2024 and the Near Term (RAP).

“Against the foregoing, I am pleased to present to you an overview of the Nation’s oil, condensate, associated gas, and non-associated gas reserves as of January 1st, 2025, as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper