No Plan To Replace Sen Ndume In Senate, Says Tinubu’s Aide Bwala





President Bola Tinubu’s aide on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has declared to the Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, that he does not nurse an ambition to replace him at the upper legislative chamber.

Bwala, in a statement shared via his official X handle, dismissed the speculations that he harbours senatorial ambitions, for Southern Borno, and denied the claims that he was being positioned to replace Ndume.

“Senator Ali Ndume, your frustration is aging you by the day. I am not planning to run for senate, and there is no plan to replace you with my humble self in Southern Borno,” he wrote.

Bwala also accused Ndume of failing to deliver meaningful representation to Southern Borno in his over two decades in the National Assembly, alleging that his performance has led to his rejection by the same people he represents.

“No wonder, Southern Borno excluded you from the list of honorees in the recent Excellence Award given to distinguished sons and daughters of Southern Borno,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper