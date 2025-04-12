NSC Mourns Ex-Super Eagles Coach ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu





The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s national team’s most iconic captain, Christian ‘Chairman’ Chukwu.

Mallam Dikko’s reaction on behalf of the Commission and sporting fraternity came minutes after receiving the news of Chukwu’s demise by his former team mate and Nigerian International, Dr. Segun Odegbami, describing his passage as a big shock.

Dikko, in a statement by NSC’s Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, said “This news came to me as a big shock. Chairman is no more. On behalf of the Commission and the entire sporting fraternity and indeed the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend my condolences to his family and indeed the whole of Nigeria.

“Frankly, a big iroko tree has fallen. We are the Chairmen leading the sector but Christian Chukwu is the original Chairman on the pitch.

“He was so commanding and charismatic, decisive and assuring on the pitch that the Late Ernest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper