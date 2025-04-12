President Tinubu Mourns Football Legend Christian Chukwu





President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon, Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74, leaving a void in the hearts of many football fans.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, joined the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.

A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations under his leadership.

Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.

President Tinubu eulogised Chukwu for a trailblazing career…





Source: Leadership Newspaper