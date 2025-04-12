Protesting Women Demand Fubara’s Return





A group of women protesters yesterday thronged the Aba Road in Port Harcourt, demanding the reinstatement of the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The protest, which began along the major road, and advanced to the Rivers State Government House, according to Channels TV, featured placards with bold inscriptions such as “Bring Back Fubara”, “Save Our Democracy”, “Is the law different for Rivers State?”, and “God of justice, arise for Rivers State.”

Chanting songs of solidarity, the women, who described themselves as mothers and wives, appealed directly to President Bola Tinubu to lift the suspension on Governor Fubara and reinstate all democratic institutions in the state.

They decried what they referred to as “unconstitutional military rule masked as a state of emergency,” insisting that Rivers people deserve better than what they termed an undemocratic arrangement.

Speaking to Channels Television, some of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper