Yoruba Language Expert Calls For Women-led Clubs To PreserveQ Culture





A prominent Yoruba language expert has urged the establishment of more women-led language clubs and digital content series to safeguard the Yoruba language and culture for future generations.

Dr Damilola Adebonojo, an assistant teacher of the Yoruba language course at the University of Georgia, emphasised the vital role of women and children in keeping the heritage alive.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP Friday, Dr Adebonojo said, “We need more women-led language clubs and digital content series that centre Yorùbá proverbs, songs, or folktales. When women and children are not just passive consumers but active participants in creating cultural content, that’s when we win.”

He highlighted the importance of community involvement in cultural preservation: “Community is where culture lives and where it is either preserved or forgotten.

“When we engage communities intentionally, we give women and children permission to reconnect with their roots, proudly and publicly. When…





Source: Leadership Newspaper