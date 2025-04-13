Marketing Edge’s Anietie Udoh Emerges Sole African Top Content Marketer At 2025 Native Advertising Awards





Anietie Udoh has emerged as the only African finalist for Native Advertising Marketer of the Year after series of initial screening and forensic back-check on his pedigree.

This recognition places him among an elite group of marketing experts globally, including influential figures such as Becky Vinter, Executive Director of Content at Business Insider, and David Lennon, SVP & Head of Fortune Brand Studio.

The shortlist released by the organisers of the awards recently showed Udoh as the only African on the list for the Marketer of the Year category.

The Native Advertising Awards, organised by the Native Advertising Institute, celebrates excellence in non-disruptive brand storytelling. As the world’s largest global program dedicated to native advertising, this award honours those who have made a remarkable impact through creativity, strategy, and measurable outcomes in both print and digital media.

Udoh’s inclusion in this prestigious shortlist is a testament to his outstanding…





Source: Leadership Newspaper