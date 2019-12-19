Americans dig out a 2014 tweet of Donald Trump where he asked, ‘are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?’

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Americans dig out a 2014 tweet of Donald Trump where he asked,

On June 4, 2014, while Barack Obama was still the US president, Donald Trump tweeted: “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”.

 

With his impeachment by the House of Representatives yesterday, Americans dug out the Tweet and below is how they’re reacting to it.



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR