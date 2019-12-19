Americans dig out a 2014 tweet of Donald Trump where he asked, ‘are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?’

On June 4, 2014, while Barack Obama was still the US president, Donald Trump tweeted: “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”.
With his impeachment by the House of Representatives yesterday, Americans dug out the Tweet and below is how they’re reacting to it.
About a year ago, I bought this mug because I thought it was hilarious. One year later, I have no regrets.
“Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”
— @realDonaldTrump, July 4 2014 pic.twitter.com/Yf3m8crWNZ
— Matthew PF Uttaro (@MattUttaro) December 19, 2019
Turns out you can’t impeach a president for gross incompetence but you can and should impeach a president for withholding congressional approved funds from a country so they’ll do you a personal favor.
— miguel (@MiguelVelert) December 19, 2019
“CaN yOu imPeaCh a PreSiDenT fOr gRoSS inCoMpeTenCe? face ass-“ pic.twitter.com/ojLEd6KMM0
— CLEM5ON said The Smoke is Immortal ? (@_shermitheee) December…
Source: Linda Ikeji