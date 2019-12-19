Americans dig out a 2014 tweet of Donald Trump where he asked, ‘are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?’

On June 4, 2014, while Barack Obama was still the US president, Donald Trump tweeted: “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”.

With his impeachment by the House of Representatives yesterday, Americans dug out the Tweet and below is how they’re reacting to it.

About a year ago, I bought this mug because I thought it was hilarious. One year later, I have no regrets. “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

— @realDonaldTrump, July 4 2014 pic.twitter.com/Yf3m8crWNZ — Matthew PF Uttaro (@MattUttaro) December 19, 2019

Turns out you can’t impeach a president for gross incompetence but you can and should impeach a president for withholding congressional approved funds from a country so they’ll do you a personal favor. — miguel (@MiguelVelert) December 19, 2019