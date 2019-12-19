Check out new photo of Chinwe, the 15-year-old girl rescued after being married off to 56-year-old ‘demented’ man in Anambra





Rights activist, Gwamnishu Harrison who spearheaded the rescue of 15-year-old child bride Chinwe, has shared new photos of the girl who was married off to a 56-year-old ‘demented’ man identified as Izuchukwu Igwilo.

Gwamnishu disclosed that the girl has been granted scholarship by Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano. He also revealed that she has been trained and empowered in tailoring through ITF and assisted back to school within the space of eight months by the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano Awards Scholarship To Former Child Bride RetrieveChinwe The Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced a scholarship grant for former Child bride RetrieveChinwe whose story went viral on social media February 2019. This news was made known today, 18th December, 2019. RetrieveChinwe was brainwashed into marrying Izuchukwu Igwilo, a middle-age man from Ozubulu, Ekwusigo, LGA…





Source: Linda Ikeji