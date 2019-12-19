Here’s how Americans are reacting to the Impeachment proceeding against President Trump

By
Headliners
-
0
1


#ImpeachmentDay: Here

Many of President Trump’s critics are cheering on the House vote on impeachment that’s currently underway. 

 

Many Americans are wishing the country a “Happy Impeachment Day!” and the House is poised to vote separately on two articles of impeachment namely abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. 

 

On social media, some of Trump’s most vocal detractors in the entertainment industry expressed triumph over the impeachment vote.

 

See all the social media reactions below…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR