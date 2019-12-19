“I love you Pop” Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

By
Headliners
-
0
2


"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

Comedian Angelo Lozada has died after suffering from cancer and his friend Trevor Noah took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

 

In 2018, Lozada was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. A GoFundMe account was created to raise funds for his treatment.

 

Sadly, he passed on hours ago.

 

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

 

Angelo Lozada was Trevor Noah’s very good friend and a fellow comedian. He opened for Trevor on the Daily Show and for his tours for years.

 

Paying tribute to him, Trevor shared a number of photos of them together and wrote: “When we started our journey together we were driving around the U.S. trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. 6 years later we were travelling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop.”

 

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

 

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

"I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR