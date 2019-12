Hmmm, enjoyment galore, in our father ooni’s kingdom. Ma jaye lo, no shaking, omo tosan.

Hallelujah lorin won lorun, remain gracefully rapturable ijn. Igbagbo o no a ma soro o. Aya won lulefe, pelu orisa 201 to please. Good God have mercy on me too. I married to a family of babalawo and I be prophetess too. The thing dey pain me, wetin I go do, someone help me o.

Madam lindaikeji help o

Like this! 1 Dislike this! 0 Reply