“I whipped the devil’s ass” Juliet Mgborukwe’s ex-husband Chima Ojukwu mocks her following their divorce

Chima Ojukwu, the ex-husband of Juliet Migborukwe, took to Instagram to mock her after their divorce was finalized.

Juliet revealed on December 19 that their divorce has been finalized. The former SoundCity presenter explained that divorce is the toughest thing to go through and advised people not to seek divorce except it’s the only option they have (read here).

One day later, her ex, Chima Ojukwu mocked her on Instagram. He said she will have to work her ass off because she will no longer get “free rides” from him in the form of child support. He added that she begged to keep his surname and said he now owns her “like George Washington owned slaves back in the day with his name attached to them”.

He wrote: