Randy couple caught ‘having sex’ on top deck of bus during road trip (Photos)

A randy couple who couldn’t wait to get home were filmed ‘having sex’ on the top deck of a bus.

The pair were seen at the back of the 135 bus having ‘sex’ as they travelled through Prestwich, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday afternoon (Dec.17)

Gas engineer, John Dolan who sat in his van waiting for his friend, noticed ‘movement’ in the bus which was heading in the direction of a local secondary school, before he quickly filmed the sex act and sent it to his wife.

The post has gone viral online and has attracted more than 460,000 views with social media users blasting the pair.

John Paul Dolan, from Manchester, said: “It was mad – very strange. It’s just wrong.

“It looked quite vigorous. They slowed down a bit when the bus stopped but were still at it, then carried on again as it pulled off.

“I can’t imagine if an old lady got on the bus and saw them. She’d probably have a heart attack.

“I just hope they’re a couple and not doing it on the sly because now…