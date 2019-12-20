Seinye Lulu-Briggs Allegedly Still Holds On To The Corpse of Late Billionaire Husband

It is now almost a year after High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs passed on, yet he has not been buried.

A court in Ghana yesterday adjourned till next week Monday (23rd December) the case on the release of his corpse.

His family alleged that his body was whisked away from Port-Harcourt and kept at a secret location in Ghana by his widow, Seinye Lulu-Briggs.

Though Seinye denies any wrongdoing in the strange circumstances surrounding the death of her late billionaire husband, the coroner has said that the Chief Lulu-Briggs did not die of natural causes.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the Chiefs of the Kalabari Kingdom have also asked that his body be brought back home.

One of his sons and Chief mourner, Dumo, says that family’s priority is for their Father to be buried, remembered and celebrated for his virtues.