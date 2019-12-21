Actor Eniola Olaniyan bags PhD in Meteorology and Climate Science

Actor Eniola Olaniyan has bagged a PhD in Meteorology and Climate Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).
The actor was awarded the degree during the recent convocation ceremony of the institution. Eniola Olaniyan who shared a photo from the convocation ceremony on Instagram, wrote;
Thank God for His grace. Ph.D done and dusted.
Yomi Fabiyi who described Eniola as a wonderful actor wrote;
Join the movie industry to rejoice. Big CONGRATULATIONS to another Doctor, a PHD Holder in the movie industry, Eniola Olaniyan @eniolaolaniyan , imule Saidi Balogun @saidibalogun
A fantastic actor and academia. Pure Respect. * Ph.D Meteorology and Climate, Science University of Technology Akure.
One leg to becoming a Professor re oh . Super excited. Now, kindly resume acting oh. There are always scripts for you. The industry miss you. Return already.
Bless you and congrats once again
