Actor Eniola Olaniyan bags PhD in Meteorology and Climate Science

Actor Eniola Olaniyan has bagged a PhD in Meteorology and Climate Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The actor was awarded the degree during the recent convocation ceremony of the institution. Eniola Olaniyan who shared a photo from the convocation ceremony on Instagram, wrote;

Thank God for His grace. Ph.D done and dusted.

Yomi Fabiyi who described Eniola as a wonderful actor wrote;