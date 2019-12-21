Everton announces Carlo Ancelotti as new manager

English Premiership side, Everton has confirmed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as the Club new manager.

Marcel Brands, Everton’s Director of Football, said: “Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our Directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues.

“He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the Club and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role.

This was a clear and exciting decision for the Board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout.

Carlo has proven time and again, he knows how to build a trophy-winning side and we share the excitement of our fans at the prospect of him leading our team in the…