Ex-NNPC staff hacked to death by worker in his farm in Ilorin

Ibrahim Ajayi Allah, a 65-year-old ex-staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was reportedly killed in his farm by his worker.
The deceased who was killed on December 13 by one of the workers at his farm in Oke-Oyi, outskirts of Ilorin, retired from the finance department of the NNPC.
The deceased’s younger brother Yakub Abejide Allah who confirmed his death, said;
“My elder brother was murdered on December 13th on his farm site in Oke-Oyi area of Ilorin East local government area of the state.
“Three years ago, he retired and chose to pursue agriculture which has always been his passion. He bought hectares of land in Ogidi, Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi State and poured all his passion into it. However, because of so many unanticipated factors, the returns were not as expected.
“About six months ago, he decided to gradually move out of Ogidi. So he bought about eight hectares of land at Oke-Oyi near Ilorin and restarted his…
