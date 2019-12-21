Ex-NNPC staff hacked to death by worker in his farm in Ilorin

Ibrahim Ajayi Allah, a 65-year-old ex-staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was reportedly killed in his farm by his worker.

The deceased who was killed on December 13 by one of the workers at his farm in Oke-Oyi, outskirts of Ilorin, retired from the finance department of the NNPC.

The deceased’s younger brother Yakub Abejide Allah who confirmed his death, said;