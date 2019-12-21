Fashion model and activist Mama Cax who battled cancer for years dies aged 30

American-Haitian fashion model and activist, Mama Cax has died at the age of 30.

The cancer survivor and amputee passed away on Monday after being rushed to the hospital a week after she was diagnosed with blood clots.

Mama, whose real name was Cacsmy Brutus had flown into London from New York for a photoshoot when she suddenly fell ill. She was rushed to hospital after she suffered severe abdominal pain that led to the discovery that she had several blood clots in her leg, thigh, abdomen, and near her lungs.

Mama Cax’s family broke the sad news of her passing with a statement posted to the model’s Instagram page on Friday night.

‘It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsymy Brutus (Mama Cax),’ they wrote. ‘Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.

‘To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking…