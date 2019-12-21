FCT Police Inspector kills his colleague, shoots Superintendent before committing suicide

Tragedy struck at the Federal Capital Territory Police command earlier today when an Inspector at the Dutse Alhaji Division, opened fire on another officer, a Corporal, killing him on the spot. The suspect also inflicted gunshot wounds on a Deputy Superintendent before turning the gun on himself and opening fire leading to his death.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the FCT Police command spokesperson, Maryam Yusuf, said the matter is being investigated.