Nigerian woman jailed over £114K benefits fraud in UK

A Nigerian woman who fraudulently obtained over £114,000 from a local council in the UK, has been handed a two-year jail sentence.

The 49-year-old mother of three identified as Olusola Owoeye, rented out an apartment she bought with fraudulent mortgage while claiming she was homeless, to get a flat given out by a local council. She was nabbed after one of her tenants she charged as much as £820 a month made a complaint at the council.

The Nigerian woman arrived the UK in 2002 and reportedly bought her house with a fraudulent mortgage application. She was able to buy a house in Erith, south-east London for £156,000 in June 2008 while claiming she was working in the software industry and earning £41,000 a year.

The prosecutors told the court that Owoeye moved out of the house she bought four years later, lived with a friend for some time before approaching the Bexley Council in 2013 for support, claiming to be homeless.

Owoeye who…