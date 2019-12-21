Nigeria’s international reputation is damaged over Sowore’s rearrest – Former US Ambassador, John Campbell

John Campbell, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria has accused the Buhari-led administration of tainting Nigeria’s international reputation with the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore in his statement titled: “Buhari’s Dictatorial Past and the Rule of Law Today in Nigeria”

The diplomat also spoke about the danger ahead of the press following Punch Newspaper’s editorial on prefixing President Buhari’s title with his rank as a military dictator and referring to his administration as a “regime” as a symbolic demonstration of their protest against the President’s alleged autocracy and military-style repression.

The statement released by Campbell who served as U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria from May 12, 2004, to July 19, 2007, was published on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations and it reads in part;