Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo celebrates his son Fadhil as he clocks one today (photos)





Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami and his wife, Aduke are celebrating their son, Fadhil Aridunnu Adebayo, who clocked one today, December 21.

The proud father took to his Instagram page to share these adorable photos with his son and wrote: ‘Yipeee!!! And the baby of the house is ONE!!! ALHAMDULILAH!!! All praises and adoration to God Almighty for his life!…Hmmmmm… FADHIL ARIDUNNU omo ADEBAYO. God has made you a source joy us and so shall it be till eternity! My Prince charming!! Ever smiling boy!! My carbon-copy! My replica! … looking at you tells me that I’m good looking! . Happy birthday my boy!! LLNP..we all love you… olorun a tun bo da e si fun wa.’