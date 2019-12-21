Student, 17, is jailed for 16 years for encouraging her boyfriend to ‘prove his love’ by killing his ex-girlfriend

A student was jailed on Friday, December 20, for urging her boyfriend to prove his love for her by killing his ex-girlfriend during a macabre plot ‘to prove himself’

Sarah Mohamed, 17, loitered outside the victim’s home in Openshaw, Manchester for two hours while she waited for her boyfriend, Rhett Carty-Shaw, also 17, to kill the mother of his child.

As she waited outside, she sent more than 50 text messages to encourage him to carry out the brutal attack in May earlier this year.

One of the messages she sent to her boyfriend while he was inside with the mother of his child reads: “Why you taking so long? Hurry up and do it.”

The pair were both jailed for 16 years on December 20, 2019.

Mohamed had first plotted the murder after she discovered that her boyfriend was continuing his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Imam Nasir.

Manchester Crown Court heard during the trial that she was angered and “felt humiliated”. She proceeded to end…