The aggression of narcissistic females portray them as tough

Victoria Inyama has shared her thoughts about narcissistic women and how their aggression seem to portray them as tough.

According to the UK-based Nollywood veteran actress, the aggression of narcissistic women which is often overlooked also demonstrates low levels of empathy and caring attitudes towards others.

Victoria Inyama added that there is sadly that bias of women being more likely to be labelled as borderline or histrionic due to the confusing presentation of other disorders due to gendered socialization.

She wrote;