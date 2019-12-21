U.S Government places Nigeria on ‘Special Watch List (SWL)’ of countries that tolerate religious persecution

Nigeria has been added to a “Special Watch List (SWL)” of countries that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom” by the United States government.

The West African Country was added to the SWL following the 2018 report of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) which recommended designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Some of the cases cited in the USCIRF 2018 report include violation of rights of Shi’a members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and violent clashes in Middle-Belt states.

The 2018 report partly reads;