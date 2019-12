Nollywood veteran actor, Samuel Alabi Oludayo Akinpelu a.k.a Alabi Yellow has passed on at the age of 62.

Before his death, Alabi Yellow suffered a stroke after his wife’s death and was moved to his hometown Ikorodu to live with his mother.

The late actor whose last known movie was Kunle Afolayan’s Mokalik, is from the Olowobusanbusan family of Ikorodu in Lagos State. He is also a leader in the Celestial Church of Christ.