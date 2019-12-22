Jimi Odukoya dresses like a destitute and goes about begging for help inside a Lagos mall, the result from his experiment is humbling (video)





Jimi Odukoya, the son of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya, recently carried out a social experiment. He dressed like a destitute and went into a popular mall in Lagos asking people to help him pay for his item and show him kindness this Christmas season. The outcome of his experiement is quite humbling. Watch to see the various reactions he received below View this post on Instagram He dressed like a destitute and went into a popular mall in Lagos asking people to help him pay for his item and show him kindness in this Christmas season. Watch to see the various reactions he received….A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 7:54am PST







Source: Linda Ikeji