Mane, Salah and Mahrez make final three contenders for 2019 African Player of the Year





The final three contenders for 2019 African Player of the Year have been announced.

Liverpool superstars, Sadio Mane (Senegal) , Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Manchester City and Algeria attacker, Riyad Mahrez made the final three contenders for the award.

The winner will be decided by votes from head coaches/technical directors and captains of the senior national teams. The winner will be announced at the CAF Awards in Egypt on January 7.

Mohamed Salah has won the African Player of the Year accolade for the past two years, but Sadio Mane is favourite to win the 2019 African Player of the Year.