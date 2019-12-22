Meek Mill’s rumoured girlfriend Milan Harris announces she is pregnant  (Video)





Meek Mill’s rumored girlfriend, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge, is pregnant with her first child.

The Fashion entrepreneur shared the good news and revealed her baby bump during her fashion show for her clothing brand yesterday night (Dec. 21)

At the end of the event, the mom-to-be stormed the stage to thank her fans for their support before announcing that she is pregnant.

“For the past five months, I have been working at home but it’s been so hard because I had to be on top of everything.. I had to work double-time. Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women.”

The fashionista didn’t reveal the identity of her baby daddy, but she and the rapper have been rumored to be involved since earlier this year.

During an interview with Boom 103.9, which took place during Made For America weekend(Aug 31, 2019 – Sep 1, 2019), Milan was asked if she and Meek were dating. She responded, “No. Meek supports Milano and I…