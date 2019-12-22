Okonjo-Iweala’s father laid to rest (photos)

Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, joined other members of her family to lay their father, the late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chukwuka Okonjo, to rest today December 21st.

The monarch who was a Mathematics professor, died in Septemer in Lagos at the age of 91.

In attendance at the funeral were Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniels, and the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

See more photos below.