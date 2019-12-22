Shocking moment woman lifts her maid up and slams her to the ground (video)

Nigerians have expressed outrage after a video of a woman lifting her maid up and throwing her to the ground was shared online.

In the heartbreaking video, the woman is seen reaching into the car to drag out a child believed to be her maid. She then lifts her into the air and slams her to the ground.

The girl stood immediately and ran off, afraid of what her madam could do next and the woman ran after her.

It is not clear what led to the woman’s outrage but she is heard in the video ranting about “ATM”. It is suspected the maid might have misplaced her ATM card.

Nigerians who watched the video are shocked by it and are asking for the abusive woman to be found and prosecuted.

A Facebook user claims the woman lives in Enugu and they supplied an address which they alleged is hers.

Watch the video below.