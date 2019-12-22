



A Nigerian soldier was caught on camera yesterday Saturday December 21st assaulting a boy at Rowe park in Yaba, Lagos state. According to eyewitnesses, the boy's offence was that he was wearing a camoflage trouser which many military officers frown at. Watch a video showing the soldier assaulting the boy below View this post on Instagram Soldier assaults boy for wearing camo trouser to an event in LagosA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 12:58am PSTThe post Soldier assaults boy for wearing camoflage trouser to an event in Lagos (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji